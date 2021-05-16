Zimbabwe: Sables Eye Curtain-Raiser Match for Springboks

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) are in talks with the Blue Bulls Rugby Union for a local Presidents XV side composed of national team players to play their select side in a curtain raiser match for reigning world champions South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria in July.

The Springboks will fine-tune their skills in preparation for the incoming tour by the British and Irish Lions by playing two Tests against Georgia in a two-Test series starting over the first weekend of July.

ZRU see the Boks encounter in Pretoria as a platform for Sables players to get some valuable game time against a Blue Bulls Select side before their departure for Tunisia for two Africa Cup matches against a yet-to-be confirmed opponent and the hosts on July 14 and 18 respectively.

Sables team manager Jason Maritz told StandardSport in an interview yesterday that discussions with the Blue Bulls Rugby Union were underway and the country's participation would depend on the Covid-19 protocols put in place by the hosts.

"We are in discussions with the Blue Bulls to potentially play a game at Loftus," Maritz said.

"We are just waiting on all Covid-19 protocols from their side just to confirm what day we will play, but it's looking good for us to fly down and potentially be a curtain raiser for a Springbok game.

"If Covid-19 allows we will play as a Presidents' XV against a Blue Bulls Select team composed of Currie Cup and Blue Bulls as well as the best club players around, so it would be an exciting game to play and it would also be good to watch the Springboks in action," he added.

The plans to play as curtain raisers for the Springboks come after the announcement of a 46-man training squad, which begins camp at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare today ahead of the Africa Cup matches.

With the exception of some overseas players, who will join camp later head of the Tunisia trip, the players in the squad announced last week will take part in the upcoming friendlies against Zambia, the Welwitschias of Namibia and the Blue Bulls leading up to the Africa Cup in Tunisia.

"We are very happy with the composition of our squad. It is a wider training squad of course as you can see with about 46 players. Most of the players will start camp with us while a few other players will fly in after their professional commitments overseas.

"The plan is obviously to build through the games to eventually find out the best squad to take to Tunisia. We are very happy; the players are committed and we are looking forward to the next eight weeks of camp," Maritz said.

The Sables training squad announced last week features several players, who are plying their trade in neighbouring South Africa and overseas in countries such as France, New Zealand, Poland and Spain.

New Zealand-born flyhalf Jason Robertson, a prolific point scorer in Major League Rugby in the US with Old Glory DC, and New Zealand-based 24 year-old outside centre Brandon Mudzekenyedzi are among a clutch of overseas players to pledge their allegiance to Zimbabwe.

Robertson is teammates with flank Mason Mungo at Old Glory while the gifted Mudzekenyedzi has experience in New Zealand's Mitre10 Cup, the most competitive domestic competition in world rugby.

Another notable inclusion is that of 30-year-old South Africa-born loose forward Jason Frazer, who is currently teammates with Sables tighthead prop Farai Mudariki at French Pro D2 side USO Nevers.

The Sables will play two home matches against Zambia on June 2 and 5 before engaging rivals Namibia in home and away matches on June 12 and 19 respectively.

After the quartet of preparatory matches against Zambia and Namibia, the Sables squad is hoping to finalise their preparations with the scheduled curtain raiser match against Blue Bulls Select before leaving for the Africa Cup matches in Tunisia on July 12.

The 2021 Africa Cup is the first stage of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup to be held in France, and Zimbabwe will need to win the continental competition next year to book their ticket to the global showpiece.

BY Sables training squad: A Sawu, A Burnett, B Tshamala, B Mavesere, B Gwinji, B Boshi, B Rouse, B Mandivenga, D Makwasha, D Makanda, D Makoni, D Juszczyk, D White-Sharpley, F Mudariki, G Sipapate, G Saungweme, G Muzanargwo, H Mudariki, J Ferreira, J Fraser, J Robertson, K Chiwara, K Galloway, M Nel, M Mangongo, M McNab, T Chieza, Munesu Muneta, Munopa Muneta, M Mungo, N Mazarura, R O'Neil, R Mwale, R Chikwaira, S Beevor, S Roche, S Makombe, S Katsvere, S Mandioma, T Kumadiro, T Kundishora, T Hombiro.