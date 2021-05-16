Ethiopia: PM Says 'We'll Transform Ethiopia By Resisting Campaigns Launched Against the Nation'

Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
16 May 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to transform Ethiopia by resisting the recent launched campaigns against the country "without losing hopes rather cutting ribbons."

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Semera Industrial Park on Saturday, Abiy said "Countries with strong economy or other entities are in a campaign against Ethiopia with the target to decide how Ethiopians should live".

However, the Premier stressed "our history reminds us that Ethiopians have never been fallen under any forces and will never fall".

So, he said "without giving up for any challenges, we will brighten up the future of Ethiopia by cutting ribbons not losing hopes."

Regarding the elections he noted "The election will be decided by Ethiopia and Ethiopians only not to fulfill the interest of external forces."

