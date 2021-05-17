South Africa: Phase Two of Covid Vaccine Roll-Out Starts Off By Prioritising Old Age Homes

A jab of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Medforum hospital in South Africa on May 12, 2021.
17 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Phase Two of SA's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is officially under way from today, Monday, 17 May. The vaccine doses are in hand, with more on the way. National and provincial governments have admitted that the start will be slow, but promised it will start on time and with some of the most vulnerable: those living in old age homes.

The process of vaccinating 16.5 million people in South Africa against Covid-19 by the end of October will begin on Monday, 17 May, as the national roll-out begins.

Provinces have admitted that the start of the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be slow. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, too, has acknowledged this.

The Department of Health has promised that 3,000 vaccination sites will be brought online during Phase Two of the programme. Those over 60 years old are able to register and receive a Covid-19 vaccine during Phase Two, which is scheduled to run from 17 May until the end of October.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered at 83 public sector sites and four private sector sites from 17 May, according to Mkhize on Sunday evening during a press briefing. He was joined by the health MECs of...

