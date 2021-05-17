Nigeria: Insecurity - 108 Killed, 44 Kidnapped in Attacks Across Nigeria Last Week

The figures were compiled using a review of newspaper reports, interviews with victims' families, and in some cases, confirmation by public and security officials.

Following the security challenges rocking Nigeria, the 17 governors in southern states of Nigeria, on Tuesday called on the federal government to "convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency."

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to "address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity."

The resolution was among 12 reached by the governors at their meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The security challenges include kidnappings, ethnoreligious crises, farmers and herders conflicts, terrorism and banditry. At least one of such acts occurs daily in the country.

Over 100 persons were killed in various violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

These figures were compiled using a review of newspaper reports, interviews with victims' families, and in some cases, confirmation by public and security officials.

Sunday

Gunmen attacked a police station in Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday afternoon at Abak Local Government Area of the state.

Two police officers and 12 cows were killed.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the death of five people and one other missing in separate incidents in the state.

The government said three people were shot dead by gunmen at Golkofa village in Jema'a Local Government Area while one person was injured.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said in a statement on Sunday that all the victims were members of the same family.

He said the incident was confirmed by the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven and the state police command.

Bandits on a revenge mission reportedly killed 11 villagers and injured others when they attacked Tsatskiya community in Safana local government area of Katsina State.

Monday

Three villagers were killed by bandits in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Nigerian Army said the troops of 8 Division operating in Zamfara and adjoining states had eliminated 'many commanders' and 48 members of bandits' gangs in the North-west.

The spokesperson of the army, Mohammed Yerima, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Yerima, a brigadier-general, said the Division had earlier launched "Operation Tsare Mutane" following the directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru.

Bandits in the early hours of Monday reportedly abducted 40 worshippers observing midnight prayer (Tahajjud) at a mosque in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident took place at the Abattoir area of Jibia.

Another police facility located at Mkpanak in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom Statewas attacked too. The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, disclosed in a statement on Monday.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, identified a slain officer as Obadia Eli, who was attached to MOPOL 57 Ukana, in Essien Udim. He was on his way to his beat when he was accosted and killed by the hoodlums.

The police in Edo State on Monday engaged kidnappers in a gun battle, killing three of them and rescuing seven victims.

Kontongs Bello, the Edo police spokesperson, said this in a statement on Monday. He said the police worked with a local vigilante team to achieve the feat.

Tuesday

A Deeper life Pastor and ex-Director in the Ondo state civil service, Otamayomi Ogedengbe was abducted by unknown gunmen.

The wife of the victim, Mrs Ogedengbe, said that they came to the church together for a programme when the gunmen stormed the church and abducted her husband.

The spokesperson of the state police command Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the abduction of the clergyman.

Two farmers were also abducted by gunmen on their way from their farms in Ikaramu Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday.

Wednesday

A deputy Superintendent of Police, Abdulqadir Hardo, was shot dead by suspected bandits in Kebbi State.

He was shot in the leg by bandits while leading the Inspector General of Police Tactical Squad in a gun duel with the armed men at Tsamiya town, in Bagudo Local Government of the State.

The Nigerian Army also confirmed the foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack part of Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

According to a statement by the Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, on Wednesday, the terrorists were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the police, youth vigilante and hunters.

It said heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists by the troops as nine of them were killed while many escaped with gunshot wounds.

Gunmen, numbering at least 100, on Wednesday, attacked a local police station in Abia State. The attack occurred at Bende Divisional Police Station.

The station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

Two people said to be residents of Modakeke in Osun State, were reportedly shot dead in Alapata village by some gunmen.

Thursday

Personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday in Iseyin, Oyo State, engaged suspected smugglers in a shootout during which four persons were reportedly killed and property destroyed.

The exchange of gunshots by the customs officials and suspected smugglers threw the rustic town of Iseyin into panic with residents, who were celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr, fleeing to safety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Friday

The Nigerian military said it killed many bandits and destroyed their camps in some forests in Chikun and Birnin Gwari local government areas of Kaduna State.

This was contained in an operational feedback from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to the Kaduna State Government on Friday.

The development was recorded by the "air component of Operation Thunder Strike during a series of aerial missions across several locations in Kaduna State".

But military sources said at least 10 died in the operation.

The police in Akwa Ibom State confirmed the death of eight people in a cult clash in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Saturday

Two persons were reportedly killed by some hoodlums during a violent attack at Arulogun area of Ede in Osun State.

The hoodlums invaded the house of one Wakili Olayiwola, set his Toyota Corolla car on fire and 'rained' bullets on the building.

The hoodlums eventually killed a 23-year-old man, Rilwan Kareem of Oke Bode Area in Ede and one Taofeek.

The police confirmed the incident.

The Nigerian police stormed the hideout of some of the fleeing wounded gunmen in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Rivers State, killing four of them and a female nurse.