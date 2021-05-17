Egypt/Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Enyimba Lose 4-1 Away in Egypt.

16 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Things went south for Enyimba in the second half where they conceded three cheeky goals.

Enyimba Football Club are now in a difficult position in their quest to progress to the next phase in the CAF Confederation Cup as the People's Elephant were hammered 4-1 by Egyptian side Pyramids in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Sunday at the Air Defence Stadium, Cairo.

The country's flag bearers suffered the heavy defeat despite scoring a goal in the first minute on Sunday's tie.

Coach Fatai Osho's men made a promising start when Victor Mbaoma shot them into the lead a few seconds after the blast of the whistle.

Unfortunately, instead of building on that bright start, Enyimba fell like a pack of cards afterward against their highly tactical opponents.

Ramadan Sobhi got the equaliser for Pyramids in the 15th minute and the first half ended 1-1.

However, things went south for Enyimba in the second half where they conceded three cheeky goals. Abdallah El-Saed was on target four minutes into the second half before Ibrahim Adel found the back of the net in the 58th and 66th minutes.

The 4-1 win has given the Pyramids a massive advantage heading into the second leg in Aba.

As it stands, Enyimba will need a minimum of 3-0 victory if they are to progress into the semi-final ahead of their Egyptian opponents.

Match Facts

Pyramids FC: Sherif Ekramy - Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Sami, Ali Gabr (Ahmed Ayman 66), Mohamed Hamdi - Nabil "Dunga" Emad, Eric Traore (Mahmoud Hamada 87), Abdallah El-Said (Eslam Issa 87) - Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Farouk (Ahmed Tawfiq 23), John Antwi (Ibrahim Adel 46).

Enyimba: John Noble - Daniel Darkwah, Abubakar Hassan (Ojo 70), Farouk Mohammed, Omoyele Abraham, Ibitham Orok (Temielyein 56), Egbe Manyo, Ogbonnaya Nelson, Nbaoma Chukwuma (Adebayo 70), Oladapo Tunde (Olisema 70), Olatunji Mathew

Venue: Air Defence Stadium, Cairo

Referee: Victor Gomes

Read the original article on Premium Times.

