Kenya to Use Refurbished Nanyuki Rail to Increase Cargo to Ethiopia

Mombasa — Kenya is seeking to increase cargo movement to Ethiopia using the refurbished Nanyuki railway.

Kenya Ports Authority Board Chairman General Joseph Kibwana said plans are underway to have cargo destined for Ethiopia be transported from Mombasa via the Standard Gauge Railway to Nairobi then to Nanyuki via the refurbished railway line.

"The cargo will then be moved with truck to Moyale," he said.

General Kibwana said the Kenya Transport and Logistics Network will have a meeting with their Ethiopian counterparts, with a view of agreeing on the planned movement of the cargo.

If the plan goes through, Kibwana said this will promote trade before the two countries.

"Following a feasibility study the plan is viable and that's why we want to tap the potential and grow our industrial activities at the border," he said.

This will also reduce over reliance on northern corridor where inefficiency or interruptions.

The rehabilitated 240 kilometre Nairobi-Nanyuki railway gauge targets goods like fuel, fertilisers, hardwares, cereals and other farm produce.

The Nairobi-Nanyuki rail line which was used in the 90s was revived last year for commercial use costing billions of shillings for refurbishment.

Kenya Railways has been carrying out rehabilitation works on various deserted rail lines with a view of linking them to the SGR to be used in the transportation of goods.

This includes the Malaba meter gauge line which will provide a link to western Kenya and the neighbouring countries of Uganda, DRC and South Sudan.