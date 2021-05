Titus Ekiru Sunday broke his own course record as he won Milano Marathon in Italy in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

Ekiru who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County managed to beat a competitive field after surging forward at the 30km mark.

Reuben Kiprop came in second after clocking 2:03:55 while while Barnabas Kiptum sealed the podium in 2:04:17.

Ethiopia's Hiwot Gebrekidan bagged victory in the women's category clocking 2:19:35.