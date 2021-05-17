Kenya: Mathare, Vihiga Share Spoils in Relegation Dogfight

16 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Mathare United Sunday failed to make full use of home advantage after they were held to a barren draw by fellow relegation candidates Vihiga United at Ruaraka grounds.

The result means both sides remain in the last two places with Mathare United bottom with seven points while Vihiga are 16th with 12 points.

The 2008 champions failed to capitalise on the home advantage as the league returnees under stand-in coach Mike Mururi who just assumed his role on Saturday picked a point away from home.

The game started on a slow pace with neither side threatening but fighting to control the midfield.

However in the 17th minute, Mathare earned a free kick after Vihiga captain Patrick Okullo fouled Danson Kago but Tyson Otieno sent his effort wide.

There was a stoppage in the 21st minute after Vihiga custodian Mustafa Oduor was injured as he tried to save John Mwangi's shot from the left.

Mathare United thought they had earned a penalty in the 27th minute after Sammy Sindani handled the ball inside the box but they were unlucky as the centre referee ignored their pleas.

Vihiga then dictated proceedings and were unlucky not to score in the 40th minute after Mathare custodian Job Ochieng' parried a well curling effort from Michael Isabwa.

Mururi made a double change in the 50th minute withdrawing Isabwa and Lesley Owino for Wycliffe Nthata and Erick Opiyo.

Salim Ali followed suit strengthening his attack by withdrawing ineffective Kago and Daniel Otieno for Boniface Akenga and James Kinyanjui respectively.

Mathare then camped in their opponents' half but Kinyanjui was the main culprit, failing to convert clear cut chances.

Ochieng then made a finger tip save from Opiyo's header inside the box to rescue the Slum boys in the 81st minute. On the other end, Vihiga defended well in the dying minutes to pick a point.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.