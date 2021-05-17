Kenya: Mathare, Vihiga Share Spoils in Relegation Dogfight

Mathare United Sunday failed to make full use of home advantage after they were held to a barren draw by fellow relegation candidates Vihiga United at Ruaraka grounds.

The result means both sides remain in the last two places with Mathare United bottom with seven points while Vihiga are 16th with 12 points.

The 2008 champions failed to capitalise on the home advantage as the league returnees under stand-in coach Mike Mururi who just assumed his role on Saturday picked a point away from home.

The game started on a slow pace with neither side threatening but fighting to control the midfield.

However in the 17th minute, Mathare earned a free kick after Vihiga captain Patrick Okullo fouled Danson Kago but Tyson Otieno sent his effort wide.

There was a stoppage in the 21st minute after Vihiga custodian Mustafa Oduor was injured as he tried to save John Mwangi's shot from the left.

Mathare United thought they had earned a penalty in the 27th minute after Sammy Sindani handled the ball inside the box but they were unlucky as the centre referee ignored their pleas.

Vihiga then dictated proceedings and were unlucky not to score in the 40th minute after Mathare custodian Job Ochieng' parried a well curling effort from Michael Isabwa.

Mururi made a double change in the 50th minute withdrawing Isabwa and Lesley Owino for Wycliffe Nthata and Erick Opiyo.

Salim Ali followed suit strengthening his attack by withdrawing ineffective Kago and Daniel Otieno for Boniface Akenga and James Kinyanjui respectively.

Mathare then camped in their opponents' half but Kinyanjui was the main culprit, failing to convert clear cut chances.

Ochieng then made a finger tip save from Opiyo's header inside the box to rescue the Slum boys in the 81st minute. On the other end, Vihiga defended well in the dying minutes to pick a point.