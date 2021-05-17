Kenya: Sofapaka Leave It Late to Punish Wazito

Sofapaka put up a late surge to edge Wazito 2-0 in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Wundanyi grounds on Sunday.

Sofapaka got their two goals in the second half through Nixon Omondi and Lawrence Juma.

Following the win Sofapaka move to ninth on the log with 19 points, while Wazito drop to seventh with 22 points.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo said he was happy with the result pointing out that their plan was to pile pressure on Wazito in the second half.

"I'm satisfied with the performance. Thye played according to instructions and that's why we won," said Odhiambo who is keen on beating Gor Mahia in their next fixture against Gor Mahia at the same venue on Thursday.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi blamed their poor performance on the long break that has seen them fail to train for almost two months.

"I'm now concentrating on training my boys for our next match against Tusker," he said.

In an otherwise balanced match, Wazito should blame themselves for failing to utilise the chances they got in the first half.

Kevin Kimani missed a penalty in the third minute that was saved by Sofapaka's Togolese goalkeeper Aigba Moubarak.

The game started at a high pace with Wazito having an upper hand and they could have taken the lead in the second minute when Whyvonne Isuza sent a hard drive which was saved by Moubarak.

The Sofapaka goalie was in top form and he saved Kimani's penalty moments later after midfielder Sunday Ikekhai handled the ball inside the box.

Sofapaka settled and got their first scoring opportunity in the 25th minute when David King'atua sent a powerful drive which was saved by Wazito custodian Levis Opiyo.

In the second half, Kimanzi's charges wilted as Sofapaka piled more pressure.

Batoto Ba Mungu deservedly took the lead in the 74th minute when a cross by Ambrose Sifuna was headed home by Nixon Omondi.

Kenyan international Lawrence Juma completed the job deep in stoppage time when he dribbled past two defenders before finishing into an empty net.