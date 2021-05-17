Kenya: 10 Years Later, Athlete Samuel Wanjiru's Family Focuses on Inquest

16 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Njuguna

The tenth anniversary of the death of Olympic marathon champion Samuel Kamau Wanjiru went by without much activity.

Wanjiru is said to have died after falling from the balcony of his home in Muthaiga Estate, Nyahururu, on May 15, 2011.

In October, 2015 a multi-million shilling emergency unit at the Nyahururu County Referral hospital was built in his honour through the partnership of the national government and Laikipia County.

The idea for the medical facility came after the athlete died at the hospital as doctors made frantic efforts to save his life.

No visits

Previously, hundreds of people would visit the grave in Nyandarua West to celebrate the life of the Olympics marathon record holder and two-time Chicago Marathon winner.

Fellow athletes would also organise road activities in his honour.

It was different this year as not even family members laid flowers at his mausoleum.

A visit to Equator in Nyandarua West, where the Olympian was buried and a mausoleum built, found the compound deserted and just an empty zero-grazing structure standing conspicuously next to the mausoleum.

"It is Wanjiru's only brother Simon Njoroge and his wife who live here. We did not have any activities, not even his wife who frequents the home around this month visited," said a neighbour.

Mr Peter Maina, another neighbour, said Wanjiru's aging mother, who had been visiting the gravesite, was also absent.

Solomon Wachira, a former athlete, told the Nation that an annual event was stopped due to poor organisation and management.

Death inquest

Wanjiru's mother Hanna Wanjiru and his widow Triza Njeri said they were focused on the death inquest taking place at a Nairobi court.

The inquest that has taken almost eight years so far, with the hearings now postponed to August.

The hearings opened on January 9, 2013 at the Milimani Law Courts after a Nyahururu court allowed an application by Ms Wanjiru for the inquest to take place in Nairobi as per orders of the High Court in Nakuru.

Wanjiru was born on November 10, 1986 and specialised in long distance running, going professional at the age of 18.

He broke several records including the Olympic marathon, at which he clocked 2:06.32.

While winning in London and twice in Chicago, he recorded the fastest marathon run ever in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively.

He also won Kenyan's first Olympic marathon gold in record time in games held in Beijing, China, in 2008.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.