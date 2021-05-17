Tanzania: Lake Bank Bursts Render Hundreds Homeless

RESIDENTS of Kipwa village in Kalambo District, Rukwa Region have been rendered homeless following the bursting of Lake Tanganyika banks.

Hundreds of houses have either been completely damaged or submerged in water.

According to the residents, most of the victims have abandoned their houses to seek refuge in upper places. However no casualties have been reported so far.

Kalambo District Commissioner, Mr Karolius Misungwi accompanied by members of defence and security committee toured the area to assess the magnitude of the damage.

In effort to address the situation, the DC has issued a 90 day ultimatum for all residents to relocate to safe areas. He assured them of the government's support that will make sure that all required needs are established at the new settlements.

Equally, he emphasized that the actual damage caused by the flood had yet to be calculated but the team of experts would make assessment of the actual damage caused by the disaster.

"The whole entire village with a population of 700 families, has been damaged, nearly all houses have either been submerged or washed away by flood from Lake Tanganyika" explained the DC. He added " even the health facility and Kipwa Primary School buildings have been submerged to water ...pupils are attending classes at a church building ".

Kipwa Primary School Head Teacher Mr Ambakinye Essa said the situation was tense since the school has become part of the Lake.

"The School buildings are in verge of collapsing, its walls are developing huge cracks, the pupils have therefore been accommodated in one of the church building for studies "he added.