Tanzania: Tiny Island Now to Be Connected

RURAL Energy Agency (REA), through Nakuroi Investment Co.Ltd, has embarked on a special project of laying electricity cable under Lake Tanganyika so that Mandakerenge tiny island could be connected with power.

The laying of electricity cables under water covers a distance of 1.7kilometres from Lake Tanganyika banks to the small island which is set to be connected with power.

The project is designed to cost over 7bn/- upon its completion. Mandakerenge is a tiny island located 1.2 kilometres away from Lake Tanganyika banks at Kipili Ward in Nkasi District, Rukwa Region.

The project of laying electricity cables under water in Lake Tanganyika is of its kind to be executed in Lake Tanganyika and Lake Zone regions in general.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Mr Joachim Wangabo witnessed the laying of electricity cables under water on Lake Tanganyika.

He expressed his satisfaction on REA and Tanesco performance, saying they are doing a commendable job.

The RC highly praised local divers for using their expertise to support the implementation of the project.

On his part, Rukwa Regional Tanesco Manager, Engineer Yusuf Ismail said the execution of the project scheduled for accomplishment within period of four weeks but due to cooperation of wananchi and friendly weather it would take less than the set time.

Engineer Paschal Ndunguli who represented Nakuroi Investment Co Ltd said they were contracted to connect 137 villages in Nkasi District and that so far 135 villages have been connected.