Tanzania: Junior Golf Tournament At Lugalo Club Attracts 45

16 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

OVER 45 junior golfers from three regions have confirmed to battle it out for the Junior Golf Tournament 2021.

The tournament that would see juniors mixing up with seniors golfers for the 18 holes battle, is set to tee off today at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Course in Dar es Salaam.

According to the Lugalo Captain Japhet Masai, preparations for the tournament that is organised by Maryanne Mugo and Ken Mbaya are being finalised.

This tournament is sponsored by the club's three main groups -- Dar Bogies Group (DBG), MM Fraternity (MM) and Breakfast Group (BGC).

Masai said that juniors from Morogoro Golf Clubs, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana (DGC) and host Lugalo are expected to take part in the tournament.

He added that among others, the tournament is being organised as part of the support of juniors, who are the future national team golfers.

He stressed that the club is always putting a lot of effort into developing the talents of youths, who unfortunately lack competition compared to other groups.

One of the tournament's coordinators, Mugo added that several individuals have made significant donations to support the improvement of junior golfers at the club.

She explained that the tournament will be open for all club members wishing to take part. She said over 30 members and 24 juniors will battle it out for the top honors.

"In general, we are expecting 45 juniors, though some of them will be involved in only putting or three holes competition due to their age," noted Mugo.

Mugo said that the idea of mixing juniors and experienced golfers is geared towards helping them gain much needed competition experience to be able to step up at big stages.

