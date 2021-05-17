Tanzania: Call for Supporting Needy Groups

THE Government has reiterated a call upon institutions and individuals to develop a culture of helping groups with special needs.

The call has been made by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youths, Employment and Persons with Disability), Prof Jamal Katundu.

He made the appeal when the Prime Minister's Office celebrated the Eid al-Fitr with students with disabilities at the Yombo Vocational Rehabilitation Training Centre in Dar es Salaam.

"I urge institutions and individuals to see the importance of extending help to needy people," Prof Katundu stated.

Staff and institutions under the Prime Minister's Office had lunch together with the students of the centre to celebrate the festive.

The Deputy Minister incharge of people with disabilities in the portfolio, Ms Ummy Nderiananga represented the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the event.

Speaking, Mr Nderiananga said the aim of preparing the lunch with the students was to develop attachment with the group of people with disabilities.

"In celebrating this festival, the Office of the Prime Minister saw the importance to prepare and have lunch with the students at the centre," she said.

On her part, Acting Principal of the college, Ms Mariam Chelangwa, said the management and the students welcomed the event and thanked the Prime Minister's Office for organising it.

Some of the students at the centre expressed their feelings over the event, saying they were pleased to have lunch with staff from the Prime Minister's Office.

"We feel happy having staff from the key Office, and this makes us feel not marginalised," Evodia Mwombeki, one of the students, said.

The centre, which is under the Prime Minister's Office, was established in 1973 with the objective of offering technical training to youth with disabilities in the country.

Currently, the centre has a total of 76 students pursuing different courses including carpentry, welding, agriculture and livestock keep-