Ethiopia: NEBE Postpones Election Day

Addis Ababa — The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that the due date of the 6th General Elections, which is scheduled to take place in June 5, 2021 is postponed.

In a press conference she gave here yesterday, the NEBE Chairperson Birtukan Mideksa said that delays that have been witnessed in opening of new election offices, voters' registration and in other activities are contributing to the Election Day postponement.

The chairperson stated that discussions have been held with contesting political parties on challenges observed in voters' registration process and other related issues. Birtukan noted that the Board will announce the Election Day soon.

Meanwhile, she highlighted that decision was made to conduct the Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa cities council polls, which are planned to take place a week after the General Elections, to a same day with the federal one.

BY BILAL DERSO