Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two New Cases Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has conducted 968 PCR tests as at 19 00 hours today.

Two cases have been registered, as follows:

- One case detected on Day 7 in quarantine

- One case detected during a routine test carried out on a patient on admission at Victoria hospital at Candos. The patient is a resident of Quinze Canton, Vacoas.

The number of active cases at the local level is 91.

544 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 482 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 131 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued tomorrow.