Zimbabwean Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Faces Another Court Battle

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fazila Mahomed

Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi wants to resurrect a case in which the charges against journalist Hopewell Chin'ono were quashed.

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono faces yet another court battle after the country's Prosecutor-General, Kumbirai Hodzi, filed an application for the rescission of his recent acquittal by the high court on charges of publishing falsehoods.

Chin'ono was acquitted because the law used to prosecute him had been removed by the Constitutional Court and "no longer exists", but Hodzi wants to resurrect the case and have the court reconsider its verdict.

"We have opposed the Prosecutor-General's application and now await to hear what the high court will say, but we don't think it has merit and there can't be any other view save for the fact that section 31 is no longer part of Zimbabwean law," Chin'ono's lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe told Daily Maverick.

The Prosecutor-General's application for rescission comes barely a fortnight after Chin'ono's acquittal.

In his papers to the high court, the Prosecutor-General argues that the State was supposed to have filed opposing papers to Chin'ono's review application in which the award-winning journalist was seeking to have the matter set aside because he was charged under a "non-existent law".

Hodzi argues that section...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

