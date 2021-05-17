South Africa: Election Battles in the Big Metros - City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

This is part of a series of preview articles looking at wards being contested on 19 May. There will be by-elections in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

There will be six by-elections in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, 19 May. The Democratic Alliance will defend seats in all four of the Johannesburg wards while the African National Congress and DA defend one seat each in Ekurhuleni. The ANC and Gayton McKenzie's Patriotic Alliance (PA) will aim to strike down a beleaguered DA in three wards in the south of Johannesburg. Both parties took wards off the DA in Johannesburg in November 2020.

City of Johannesburg Ward 7 (Ennerdale Finetown) -- DA (51%) ANC (38%) EFF (5%) PA (1%). Poll (61%)

Ennerdale and Finetown are in the deep south of the city, lying next to Grasmere. This by-election was called after ward councillor Danny Netnow defected from the DA to the PA. The DA beat the ANC by more than 1,500 votes in 2016. The DA ran up the numbers in the four Ennerdale voting districts while the ANC won the four Finetown voting districts at a canter. It was much closer on the provincial...

