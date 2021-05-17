South Africa: ANC Expected to Make a Clean Sweep in Eastern Cape By-Elections

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

There are eight by-elections taking place in the Eastern Cape. There were no by-elections in the Eastern Cape in the first round of 2021 by-elections after a by-election planned for April in Buffalo City was postponed because of a court challenge.

The ANC won all eight of these wards by a landslide margin in 2016. They will expect to do the same this time round.

Nelson Mandela Bay

There is one by-election in the largest metro in the Eastern Cape. Nelson Mandela Bay is one of two Eastern Cape municipalities where the ANC finds itself in the opposition.

Ward 17 (New Brighton 2); ANC (77%) EFF (9%) DA (6%). Poll (55%)

Ward 17 was represented by popular ANC leader and acting ANC Chief Whip Ncediso Captain. Captain died of Covid-19 related complications. The ward is north of the Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) city centre. The ANC will hope to breach the 80% mark in this by-election, while the EFF will want to continue to make inroads in the metro. When one considers the 2019 results in the voting districts which make up Ward 17, it is clear that the ANC and the EFF had slight growth at the expense of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

