South Africa: Seven By-Elections in Kwazulu-Natal Will Highlight the Provincial Political Trends

analysis

Seven by-elections are taking place in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 19 May. The African National Congress (ANC) will be defending five seats, while the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) will be defending one seat each.

The ANC shocked the IFP with a rural seat in Maphumulo in the iLembe District of KwaZulu-Natal in the last round of by-elections. It was not all smooth sailing for the ANC as the party lost ground to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in an eThekwini by-election and in two wards in its southern KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.

Ward 110 (Mount Moriah Sunningdale) in eThekwini. DA: 41%, ANC: 36%, Dludla (independent): 17%, IFP: 3%, EFF: 2%. Poll: 59%

Ward 110 is a sprawling ward north of Durban. The ANC gets most of its support in Mount Moriah, Voca Hills and the KwaMashu part of the ward, while the DA relies on Sunningdale, Glen Anil and Glen Hills.

The DA were unlikely victors in Ward 110 in 2016. The ward favours the ANC, but a former ANC councillor, Bongumusa Dludla, ran as an independent in 2016, splitting the ANC vote and allowing the DA to beat the ANC by more than...