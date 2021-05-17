South Africa: Tricky By-Elections for the ANC in the Free State

analysis

This is part of a series of preview articles looking at municipal government wards being contested on 19 May. There will be by-elections in Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Free State.

There are two elections in the Free State on 19 May. Both seats are African National Congress-held seats, and while the ANC is favoured in both contests, both present their challenges to the incumbent party.

Ward 35 (Odendaalsrus Rheeder Park) in Matjhabeng in Lejweleputswa -- ANC (49%) DA (35%) EFF (11%) VF+ (5%). Poll (52%)

Matjhabeng is the second-largest municipality in the Free State. It includes towns such as Welkom and Henneman. It is part of the Lejweleputswa District which extends to Bothaville and Bultfontein. Ward 35 is connected to the mines of the Free State as the ward spans from Odendaalsrus to the outskirts of Welkom. Most of the Democratic Alliance's voters are in Odendaalsrus, particularly in the suburb of Ross Kent North. This is also where the two largest voting districts in Ward 35 are. The ANC's advantage in the ward comes via Rheeder Park and the voting districts on the outskirts of Welkom, such as the Reahola housing development.

While it has been a lean patch for...