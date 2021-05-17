South Africa: Twelve Killed in Khayelitsha Weekend Murder Spree - - Rivalry Between Extortion Gangs Escalates

Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
(file image)
16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Extortionists, who began targeting domestic workers in 2020 for 'protection' money, have stepped up their racket as Guptas and Boko Haram gangsters fight for greater control.

Criminal gangs vying for a slice of an extortion ring controlled by the Guptas and Boko Haram gangs in Khayelitsha are behind a massacre that claimed the lives of 12 and injured seven others on Saturday, 15 May.

The gangs have been wielding increasing power -- first targeting foreigners for exorbitant protection "fees", then expanding to include people near taxi ranks.

The situation has become so dire that community neighbourhood watches have to accompany commuters to taxi ranks and bus stops in the township to ward off the gangs of extortionists.

Two of those killed on Saturday night were Somalian shopkeepers. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the man's killing in the RR Section in Khayelitsha on Saturday morning sparked several other shootings, leaving 12 dead and seven seriously wounded.

Potelwa said the shooting spree began when the body of the first victim, who had sustained several gunshot wounds, was found in Banzi Street, Site B. A firearm was found next to the body.

"Police also found...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.