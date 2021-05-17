South Africa: Twelve Killed in Khayelitsha Weekend Murder Spree - - Rivalry Between Extortion Gangs Escalates

analysis

Extortionists, who began targeting domestic workers in 2020 for 'protection' money, have stepped up their racket as Guptas and Boko Haram gangsters fight for greater control.

Criminal gangs vying for a slice of an extortion ring controlled by the Guptas and Boko Haram gangs in Khayelitsha are behind a massacre that claimed the lives of 12 and injured seven others on Saturday, 15 May.

The gangs have been wielding increasing power -- first targeting foreigners for exorbitant protection "fees", then expanding to include people near taxi ranks.

The situation has become so dire that community neighbourhood watches have to accompany commuters to taxi ranks and bus stops in the township to ward off the gangs of extortionists.

Two of those killed on Saturday night were Somalian shopkeepers. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the man's killing in the RR Section in Khayelitsha on Saturday morning sparked several other shootings, leaving 12 dead and seven seriously wounded.

Potelwa said the shooting spree began when the body of the first victim, who had sustained several gunshot wounds, was found in Banzi Street, Site B. A firearm was found next to the body.

"Police also found...