Nigeria: Pyramids Crush Enyimba 4-1 in Confed Cup Quarter-Final Clash

Nigeria's representatives Enyimba FC surrendered a first minute lead to suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Pyramids of Egypt in yesterday's CAF Confederations Cup first leg quarter-final clash.

Enyimba without their inspirational player and Super Eagles new kid on the block, Anayo Iwuala shocked the home side when former Remo Stars captain, Victor Chukwuma Mboma put them in front in the first minute of the match.

However, after 14 minutes, Ramadan Sobhi equalised for Pyramid after intense pressure on the defence of Enyimba.

Although the first half ended 1-1, on resumption, the coach Fatai Osho tutored side ran out of steam and allowed their hosts to take full control of proceedings.

It therefore became a one way traffic situation as the Pyramids boys did all the scoring as Enyimba struggled to save what was left of their reputation.

Abdallah Said scored Pyramids' second goal four minutes into the second half before Ibrahim Adel's brace in the 58th and 67th minute completed the rout of Enyimba.

The return leg of the quarter-final tie comes up on Sunday, May 23 in Aba.