Nigeria: Pyramids Crush Enyimba 4-1 in Confed Cup Quarter-Final Clash

17 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Nigeria's representatives Enyimba FC surrendered a first minute lead to suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Pyramids of Egypt in yesterday's CAF Confederations Cup first leg quarter-final clash.

Enyimba without their inspirational player and Super Eagles new kid on the block, Anayo Iwuala shocked the home side when former Remo Stars captain, Victor Chukwuma Mboma put them in front in the first minute of the match.

However, after 14 minutes, Ramadan Sobhi equalised for Pyramid after intense pressure on the defence of Enyimba.

Although the first half ended 1-1, on resumption, the coach Fatai Osho tutored side ran out of steam and allowed their hosts to take full control of proceedings.

It therefore became a one way traffic situation as the Pyramids boys did all the scoring as Enyimba struggled to save what was left of their reputation.

Abdallah Said scored Pyramids' second goal four minutes into the second half before Ibrahim Adel's brace in the 58th and 67th minute completed the rout of Enyimba.

The return leg of the quarter-final tie comes up on Sunday, May 23 in Aba.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.