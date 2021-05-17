Malawi Tobacco Attracts New Buyers - Serbians After the 'Goldleaf'

15 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

"Senseless levies imposed on farmers increase cost of production."

Barely days after President Dr Lazarus Chakwera sanctioned Tobacco Commission to look for new markets in order to increase competition, Serbia tobacco prospective buyers have already jetted into the country where they are discussing with Malawi government on deals on buying tobacco this season.

Speaking in Lilongwe where the prospective buyers met journalists to brief them on their mission, the Serbian team leader under the Rade Basta tobacco company, Dragan Stankovic said he is in Malawi together with his counterparts to find possible ways and means of how best to go about business.

Stankovic said he is optimistic that that things will work out well since they are receiving sufficient support from Malawi government relevant departments.

He said: "In most of the countries, there are high taxes, which drive high prices but the situation in Malawi is different, that is why we want tobacco from Malawi in access of over 100 metric tonnes."

Apart from buying tobacco in Malawi, the company is said to also buying tobacco in Bulgaria, Serbia and other European countries.

The Serbian tobacco buying boss also disclosed that in future his campany intend to start manufacturing cigarettes in Malawi.

Speaking during the function TC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Chidanti Malunga said what his organisation is doing is in response President Lazarus Chakwera remarks, which he said on 21 April 2021, where he ordered TC and Ministry to find new markets for the green gold.

President Chakwera asked the Ministry of Agriculture to work with the Tobacco Commission on ways of attracting more buyers.

Malunga, however, said the coming in of the Serbia company is just a start of more companies expected to come in the country so that there is more competition and less monopoly.

When opening the new tobacco markets, Chakwera said he wanted a permanent solution to the malpractice by some stakeholders who charge farmers some dubious levies that have not been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture.

"This must stop. It must stop because any senseless levies imposed on farmers increase the cost of production and decrease the farmer's return, and a tobacco industry in which every player can milk the system and boost profits at the expense of the farmer is not something I will tolerate," said Chakwera.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.