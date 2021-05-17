Malawi Govt to Destroy 19, 610 Doses of Expired Covid-19 Vaccines On Wednesday

The Malawi Government has disclosed that it will destroy 19, 610 doses of expired coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines next Wednesday.

These are part of the 102,000 doses, which Malawi received from the African Union (AU) on March 26, 2021.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Charles Mwansambo, said in a statement released on Friday that the vaccines had a short shelf life and expired on April 13, 2021.

He stated that the incineration of these expired vaccines will be done at the Kamuzu Central Hospital incinerator from 10am, adding that the destruction of the doses will be in line with the laid down protocols by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority, specifically on the disposal of medicines and biologicals.

"The expired vaccines will be disposed of publicly through incineration in the presence of members of the disposal committee. The Auditor General's Office, Treasury, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau will also be present along with other relevant stakeholders in order to enhance transparency," he said.

The PS further announced that the government has adequate stocks of Covid-19 vaccines in both the government and Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) facilities.

Mwansambo encouraged Malawians aged 18 years and above to get vaccinated.

"The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered from 3rd June, 2021. Remember the Covid-19 vaccine helps to reduce the risk of developing severe disease, risk of hospitalization and death due to Covid-19," he said.