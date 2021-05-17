Malawi: Prophet David Mbewe Distributes Goats and Blankets to 20 Mosques As Muslims Celebrate Eid

In a rare gesture of promoting coexistence and religious tolerance and unity among Christians and Muslims in Malawi, the founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe on Friday joined thousands of Muslims in Machinga to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr.

He distributed 20 live goats and hundreds of blankets to Muslims in Machinga thus adding colour to the celebration, which marked the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan when Muslims were fasting.

Mbewe is the sitting president of the Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) and the national chairperson of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) and; hence, he has recently been working hard to promote religious tolerance and unity in the country.

He emphasized that coexistence and national unity, irrespective of diversity in cultural and religious convictions, is critical towards in achieving the social and economic aspirations of any society.

"Thus, I felt very honoured and privileged to celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters. Eid ul Fitr is a very important occasion among Muslims and as FOWAM leader, I thought I had to contribute towards making the day even greater for them," Mbewe told a multitude of the overjoyed Muslims.

Sheikh Twaibu, who spoke on behalf of the sheikhs and the Muslim community in Machinga, thanked Mbewe for the kind gesture.

Twaibu assured that the Muslims will continue working towards building peace with their Christian brothers and sisters.

Two weeks ago, Mbewe distributed food and facemasks to street connected children, beggars and minibus touts in Limbe, Blantyre.