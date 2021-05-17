Nigeria: Why Crime Is High in Rivers - Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has attributed the surge in crime in parts of Rivers State to high level of unemployment in the state.

Amaechi stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking at the formal defection of two former commissioners in the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration, and several others to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two former commissioners are Dr Reason Onya, immediate-past commissioner for Urban Development and Rural Planning, and Hon Charles Nwaorgu, the immediate-past commissioner for Agriculture.

The minister noted that as governor, his administration established several agricultural programmes that created job opportunities for the youths, regretting however that the current administration in the state destroyed the programmes.

He said, "Rivers State is in danger, completely; a state where properties are collected and somebody is busy building everywhere and nobody is talking.

"When I was governor, God knows, I did my best. I did not build only roads, I built schools. I did not build only roads, I built electricity. I built farms. I created employment. Rivers State was not among the highest unemployed community in Nigeria.

"I felt that you employed me, I was not your master, I was your servant. I was not a contractor. I paid contractors so that they can pay their workers and the money will circulate.

"The reason why Crime is high in Rivers State is because of unemployment. That the reason why we had the Songhai Farm. Today, the Songhai Farm is gone.

That is why we had the Banana Farm that they stopped in Khana.

"That is why we had fish farms and that is why we were building a farm in Etche. We were doing all those things to create employment for the youths. That is why we hired 13,200 teachers and that is why we sent our children overseas to study."