Nigeria: Osinbajo Offers Scholarship to Gifted Physically Challenged Artist

17 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has offered a gifted physically challenged artist, Ms Abosede Okeowo, a US online scholarship to enhance her skills.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the presentation was made recently at the palace of Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, the Oore of Otun-Ekiti in Ekiti.

The 27-year-old artist had presented to Osinbajo a pencil portrait of himself during his courtesy visit to the Ooni of Ife in 2020.

Inspite of her limitations, Okeowo focuses on her artistic skills and has gained recognition because of her talent.

Okeowo, an indigene of Otun Ekiti in Ekiti State, had suffered an illness when she was a child which resulted in her current state of health.

A self-taught artist who, driven by passion, nurtured her talent in drawing to her current stage of expertise and is now known for making drawings of many dignitaries.

Okeowo first caught the attention of the vice president when she drew a portrait of his wife, Dolapo.

She yet again enthralled Osinbajo with her skills when she drew and presented a lifelike portrait of him.

Osinbajo, the statement said, was represented at the presentation by a team led by Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters.

Also in the team was Dr Ebi Awosika, Senior Technical Assistant to the Vice President on Community Engagement.

In her remarks, Awosika expressed gratitude to God for Okeowo, saying it was just the beginning of greatness for the young artist.

She presented to the talented artiste a special wheelchair, laptop and a scholarship in Hyper-Realistic Portrait Course, a virtual course offered through an American online programme.

"This scholarship will help Okeowo to realise her dreams and desire to own an establishment where she can teach others how to draw and help those who are physically challenged to also fulfill their life ambitions,"the statement quoted her as saying.

In his remarks, Adeagbo, who received the delegation on behalf of Okeowo's family and Otun Ekiti community expressed gratitude to the vice president and his wife for making life meaningful for the artist and her family. (NAN)

