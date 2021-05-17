Tanzania: Full List - 10 New Faces Pop Up As President Samia Appoints 26 Regional Commissioners

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed 26 regional commissioners and other heads of various public institutions.

A statement issued by the State House Sunday revealed that most regional commissioners have been transferred to other regions as 10 new faces pop up in the list.

The following is the list of the new appointees and their respective working stations.

SN

NAME

FROM

TO

Anthony Mtaka

Simiyu

Dodoma

Zainabu Telack

Shinyanga

Lindi

3.

Eng. Robert Luhumbi

Geita

Mara

4.

Martin Shigella

Tanga

Morogoro

5.

Juma Homera

Katavi

Mbeya

6.

Maj Gen Marco Gaguti

Kagera

Mtwara

7.

Albert Chalamila

Mbeya

Mwanza

8.

Aboubakar Kunenge

Dar es Salaam

Coast

9.

Joseph mkirikiti

Manyara

Rukwa

10.

Dr Binilith Mahenge

Dodoma

Singida

11.

Dr Philemon Sengati

Tabora

Shinyanga

12.

John Mongella

Mwanza

Simiyu

13.

Ally Hapi

Iringa

Tabora

14.

Adam Malima

Mara

Tanga

15.

David Kafulila

New

Arusha

16.

Amos Makalla

New

Dar es Salaam

17.

Rosemary Senyamule

New

Geita

18.

Queen Sendiga

New

Iringa

19.

Brig. Gen. Charles Mbuge

New

Kagera

20.

Mwanamvua Mrindoko

New

Katavi

21.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stephen Kagaigai

New

Kilimanjaro

22.

Brig. Gen. Wilbert Ibuge

New

Ruvuma

23.

Omary Mgumba

New

Songwe

24.

Makongoro Nyerere

New

Manyara

25.

Thobias Andengenye

Kigoma

Kigoma

26.

Marwa Rubirya

Njombe

Njombe