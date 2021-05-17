Tanzania: Full List - 10 New Faces Pop Up As President Samia Appoints 26 Regional Commissioners

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed 26 regional commissioners and other heads of various public institutions.
A statement issued by the State House Sunday revealed that most regional commissioners have been transferred to other regions as 10 new faces pop up in the list.
The following is the list of the new appointees and their respective working stations.
SN
NAME
FROM
TO
Anthony Mtaka
Simiyu
Dodoma
Zainabu Telack
Shinyanga
Lindi
3.
Eng. Robert Luhumbi
Geita
Mara
4.
Martin Shigella
Tanga
Morogoro
5.
Juma Homera
Katavi
Mbeya
6.
Maj Gen Marco Gaguti
Kagera
Mtwara
7.
Albert Chalamila
Mbeya
Mwanza
8.
Aboubakar Kunenge
Dar es Salaam
Coast
9.
Joseph mkirikiti
Manyara
Rukwa
10.
Dr Binilith Mahenge
Dodoma
Singida
11.
Dr Philemon Sengati
Tabora
Shinyanga
12.
John Mongella
Mwanza
Simiyu
13.
Ally Hapi
Iringa
Tabora
14.
Adam Malima
Mara
Tanga
15.
David Kafulila
New
Arusha
16.
Amos Makalla
New
Dar es Salaam
17.
Rosemary Senyamule
New
Geita
18.
Queen Sendiga
New
Iringa
19.
Brig. Gen. Charles Mbuge
New
Kagera
20.
Mwanamvua Mrindoko
New
Katavi
21.
Stephen Kagaigai
New
Kilimanjaro
22.
Brig. Gen. Wilbert Ibuge
New
Ruvuma
23.
Omary Mgumba
New
Songwe
24.
Makongoro Nyerere
New
Manyara
25.
Thobias Andengenye
Kigoma
Kigoma
26.
Marwa Rubirya
Njombe
Njombe