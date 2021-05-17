Tanzania: Samia Appoints New Anti-Corruption Watchdog Boss, DPP

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has named new executives of the key public institutions including the Parliament, Director of Public Prosecutions Officer and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

A State House press statement issued Sunday said that President Samia has appointed ACP Salum Hamduni as the new Director General of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to replace Brig. Gen. John Mbungo who will be re-assigned other duties.

In the same development, President Samia has promoted ACP Hamduni to Commissioner of Police (CP).

She has also named Ambassador Joseph Sokoine as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to replace Brig. Gen. Ibuge who has been appointed Ruvuma Regional Commissioner.

The Head of State has also named Nenelwa Mwihambi as the Parliament Secretary Clerk. Mwihambi is replacing Dr Stephen Kigaigai who has been appointed Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner.

Dr Edwin Mhede has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Dar Rapid Transit Agency (UDART) to cover the vacuum left by John Nguya whose appointment has been revoked.

According to the statement, President Samia has appointed Sylvester Mwakitalu as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to fill the vacancy left by Biswalo Mganga has been appointed as the Judge of High Court.

The statement said the President has appointed Neema Mwakalyelye as the Deputy Director General of the PCCB.

The appointments of the named officials commence today, May 15, 2021 and they will take the oath of office May 18, 2021 at the State House in Dar es Salaam.