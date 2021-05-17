Tanzania: President Samia Names New DPP, Drops Pccb Boss

Zanzibar — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Saturday May 15, named Sylivester Anthony Mwakitalu as Tanzania's Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in her latest appointments which also touched other key national installations.

He replaces former DPP Biswalo Mganga who was early this week appointed a High court judge by the President.

In today's appointment, Joseph Pande becomes the new Deputy DPP taking over from Edson Athanas Makallo who is set to be given another assignment.

In an appointment which was full of mixed fortunes, the president has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Salum Rashid Hamdun as the new head of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) taking over from Brigadier General John Mbungo.

The President has also promoted Mr Salum Rashid Hamdun who was a former RPC Ilala to the rank of Commissioner of Police whose tenure is set to take off on May 18 after swearing in at State House Dar es Salaam.

Also on the list of today's appointees is former TRA commissioner Edwin Mhede who has been appointed the new head of DART replacing Mr John Nguya.