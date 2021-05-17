Nigeria: Anxiety Over Opposition's Threat Against Buhari As National Assembly Resumes Tomorrow

17 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

As the National Assembly resumes tomorrow, there is anxiety following the May 5, 2021 threat by the opposition lawmakers to apply all constitutional means to save Nigeria from collapse.

At the plenary on the said date, Senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had traded blame over the rising insecurity across the country.

The PDP Senators accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not only breaching the constitution but also being absent from duty in the face of worsening insecurity bedeviling the country.

But the APC senators disagreed, saying the Buhari administration was busy tackling insecurity.

The Minority Caucus of the National Assembly, led by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, accused President Buhari of breaching the constitution.

Addressing journalists penultimate week, Abaribe said after due consultations, the caucus will at the appropriate time, utilise all constitutional methods and measures available after consultations with our colleagues to do the needful to save the country from collapse.

But in its reaction, the APC Senate caucus said the PDP caucus went too far given the good working relationship in the ninth assembly.

Addressing journalists after over an hour of a closed-door meeting, the APC Senate caucus rejected the plan, saying the utterances of the opposition lawmakers were capable of over-heating an already charged polity.

Chairman of the caucus and Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi said while they understood the role of the opposition in any democracy, however, with the current situation of things in the country, men of good conscience and patriotism were expected to act as leaders and statesmen, rather than play politics with the lives of the citizens.

