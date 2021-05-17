Nigeria: Buhari Leaves for France to Attend African Economic Summit

17 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Paris, capital of France, on a four-day official visit to attend African Finance Summit which would be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from COVID-19 pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

The Summit, being hosted by French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The President is being accompanied on the trip by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Also on the trip are National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar.

