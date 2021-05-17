Nigeria: Babangida Urges Govt to Equip Military With Modern Weapons to Tackle Insecurity

Former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has called on the federal government to equip troops with modern weapons to help them fight insecurity.

Speaking yesterday with the BBC Hausa, Babangida also asked Nigerians to support the security agencies in restoring peace in the country.

Babangida said troops must be made to understand that they have nowhere else to go other than Nigeria.

"Provide them with all they require and let them know this is their country. They have no other better than this," he said.

"They also need to be trained on how to use the modern weapons, not to get weapons and just hand them over to them. They should be trained."

The retired general also said he usually advises the government on the way forward for the country, and will continue to do so.

"We give advice as we can but we don't make noise about it. We don't announce that this is what we say," he said.

"We should unite, we should support those in power, we are all working towards achieving the same goal. Between the leaders and citizens, we need peace and a harmonious relationship.

"I remember how we fought the civil war for three years, the people supported the government, the government did its best, bought what was necessary, those who fought were made to understand that this country is the best for them.

"It is not only in Nigeria; many countries encountered this kind of problem, some had it for ten years but through concerted effort, they are out of it. I believe we can get out of this problem."