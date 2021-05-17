Nigeria: Herdsmen Attack, Tribal Clash Claim 16 Lives in Taraba

Asaba — Attack by suspected herdsmen and a clash between Fulani herdsmen and Tivs farmers have claimed 16 lives in Taraba State.

While at least 10 persons were confirmed killed by suspected herdsmen in Bornon Kurkur community, Bali Local Government Area of the state, six persons were found dead between Jatau Kungana and Gazabu communities of the local government area.

This is coming as a divisional police officer (DPO) and two other policemen were reportedly killed following an early morning attack on the police divisional headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State by unidentified gunmen.

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, said the attack by the suspected herdsmen occurred yesterday, adding however that the situation has been brought under control.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Azare, has ordered for deployment of more personnel to comb the area as well as protect the victims.

In a separate incident, six persons have been found dead between Jatau Kungana and Gazabu communities of the Bali LGA of the state.

The Chairman of the local government, Mahmud Musa, said the fracas started in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State which shares a boundary with Taraba State.

He said some Fulani herdsmen, who were chased from the axis, ran into Bali LGA where they were partially resisted and the fight escalated which led to the death of six persons in the axis.

Musa added that he has summoned the leadership of both Fulani herdsmen and the Tivs tribe to talk to their subjects and put the situation under control.

He insisted that calm has been restored and security agencies are manning the nooks and crannies of the local government to avert any uprising and asked those using the opportunity to destroy or steal from houses to desist from such act.

Meanwhile, a DPO and two other policemen were reportedly killed following an early morning attack on the police divisional headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State by unidentified gunmen.

The police station was also set ablaze by the unknown gunmen who invaded the quiet town of Nsukwa yesterday morning.

THISDAY learnt that the deceased DPO and two sergeants were also set ablaze by the daredevil criminals.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the station at about 2am shooting sporadically apparently to ward off any possible challenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although, some residents near the police station were said to have woken up from sleep by the sounds of gunshots, the hoodlums carried out their evil mission without any opposition.

The agrarian community was practically enveloped in fear following the strange development.

"Everybody was afraid following the shooting and no one could challenge them because nobody knew who and how many they were. It was later we heard that the police station was attacked," a resident in the agrarian community said.

The perpetrators and purpose of the attack remained a mystery.

The Delta State Command was yet to react to the incident as at the time of filing this report last night.

The state police commissioner, Ari Muhammed Ali did not respond to calls put across to him while the phone of the state police command spokesman, Mr. Bright Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was unusually 'switched off" when THISDAY called his number several times.

However, senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force led by the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 5, Isaac Akinmoyede, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Ari Muhammad, were said to have have visited the scene to ascertain the level of destruction done.

Journalists were, however, barred from entering the premises of the attacked station.