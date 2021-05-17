Rwanda: Covid-19 - Netherlands Lists Rwanda Among Safe Countries to Visit

15 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday listed Rwanda among countries that are safe to travel and visit.

The move, according to a statement, was attributed to the Covid-19 containment measures in the country.

Rwanda was the only sub-saharan country on the list.

"The country adopted a package of extensive hygiene and safety measures, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)," reads part of the statement.

Consequently, travelers departing from Rwanda will not be subject to the 14-day quarantine.

A recent cabinet meeting resolved that passengers arriving at the Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

The directive doesn't apply to children below five years of age.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.