Rwanda: Covid-19 - Netherlands Lists Rwanda Among Safe Countries to Visit

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday listed Rwanda among countries that are safe to travel and visit.

The move, according to a statement, was attributed to the Covid-19 containment measures in the country.

Rwanda was the only sub-saharan country on the list.

"The country adopted a package of extensive hygiene and safety measures, in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)," reads part of the statement.

Consequently, travelers departing from Rwanda will not be subject to the 14-day quarantine.

A recent cabinet meeting resolved that passengers arriving at the Kigali International Airport must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

The directive doesn't apply to children below five years of age.