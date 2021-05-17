Kenya Railways Launch Limuru, CBD Service Train

16 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya Railways (KR) will on Monday launch a new train service that plies from Limuru to Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

According to a schedule seen by Nairobi News, the train will operate in the morning and evening hours, offering convenience to the commuters

The train will depart from Limuru at 5.30 am and pass through Kikuyu, Dagoretti, Kibera before arriving at the Nairobi Central station at 7.52 am.

The evening train will depart from the Nairobi Central station at 5:50 p.m to arrive at Limuru Railway Station at 7:52 p.m.

With the schedule, the train will have a two-minute stop at each station to ensure efficiency in meeting the set times.

In the statement, KR noted the passengers will pay a standard price of Sh 80 per trip.

Kenya Railways are building 26 stations to serve the new routes in the first phase. Some of the newly built stations are located in existing railway corridors, including Syokimau, Makadara, and Imara Daima.

The second phase will extend services to Thika and Limuru while the third will target the satellite towns of Ongata Rongai, Kiserian, Ngong, Kiambu, Ruai and Kangemi in the coming months.

The project is part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Transport Master Plan that is aimed at carrying out modernization and expansion of underutilized railway transport to reduce congestion on city roads.

The corporation has procured 11 Diesel Multiple-Units (DMU) from Spain at Sh1.15 billion, five of which are already operational. The remaining six are expected in the country in June.

