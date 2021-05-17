Nigeria: AFN Athletes Selection Trials Holds May 26 in Kaduna

Abuja — The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has invited the country's athletes all over the world for the National Selection Trials ahead of upcoming international competitions.

The national trials which is designed to select athletes that will represent the country at the forthcoming CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Algeria, World Athletics U-20 Championships in Kenya and the Africa Region ll event in Kaduna respectively, would take place at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Sports Complex in Kaduna State on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

According to the statement signed by the AFN director-general, SY Pepple and made available to LEADERSHIP sports, all stakeholders are expected to submit their entry before Sunday, May 23, 2021 deadline.

"I am directed by the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Hon. Engr. Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, to inform all Nigerian athletes that the Federation's 2021 Trials will take place in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria Sports Complex, Zaria, Kaduna State."

"The Trials is designed to select Nigerian Athletes that will represent the country at the WA U20 (Nairobi, KENYA), African Senior Athletics Championships (Algiers, ALGERIA) and CAA Region II Kaduna, NIGERIA".

"Associations, Clubs, Institutions and States with eligible athletes are invited to submit their entries to the AFN official mailbox ngr@mf.worldathletics.org. Closing date for submission of entries is Sunday, May 23, 2021"

"Please note that entries will not be accepted at the venue of the competition. All events excluding; Pole Vault; 3,000m; Steeplechase; Combined Events; and Marathon," the statement reads in parts.

According to the federation, any participant who fails to comply with any of the COVID-19 protocols will not be accommodated.