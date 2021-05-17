Botswana: Electrification to Transform Jamataka

16 May 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goitsemodimo Williams-Madzonga

Jamataka — Jamataka has become Botswana's 447th village to be electrified under the national village electrification project at a cost of P9.4 million.

Speaking at the handing over of the village's power station recently, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Mr Lefoko Moagi said electrification of villages was meant to help improve rural economies.

He explained that electricity played a critical role in health facilities, schools as well as in business.

Mr Moagi further explained that the national project started in 2018 under National Development Plan 10.

The target was to have 66 per cent of the country's villages electrified, which he said had since been surpassed.

He revealed that the ministry had since set a new target of 80 per cent.

Mr Moagi informed his audience that individual household power connection fee still stood at P5 600 inclusive of value added tax.

The charge had been standardised for all Batswana regardless of location, he said.

He therefore implored Jamataka residents to connect power to their homes to ensure the project's continuation through funds raised from purchasing of electricity units.

For every purchase of power, a small fee went towards funding the national project, he explained.

The minister also called upon the community to assist in apprehending criminals who vandalised power cables.

Such activities affected the national grid, leading to power cuts and Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) incurring high repair costs.

Expressing gratitude, MP for Shashe West, which covers Jamataka, Mr Fidelis Molao said the development would change the face of the village.

He pointed out that as Jamataka was in close proximity to Francistown, some people might decide to relocate there as a result adding value to the area in terms of business and rental income.

Mr Molao reiterated the call for residents to connect power to their homes.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

