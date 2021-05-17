Tanzania: Yanga - Title Race Far From Over

DESPITE being held to a scoreless draw by Namungo, Young Africans remain confident to win the Mainland Premier League title at the end of the season.

The two sides squared off at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi over the weekend in a tense league match which saw neither of them snatching all three points.

The outcome was a bitter pill to swallow especially for Yanga, who wanted to generate tangible results to keep the chase for championship more interesting but things turned out the opposite way.

They however stay plastered on the second slot of the table with 58 points from 28 matches, trailing the current leaders and defending champions Simba with three points.

However, Simba have three matches in hand. "Our game plan was to win the match but after the normal period of play, we managed to collect one point, which is not that bad as we faced a strong opponent.

"About winning the silverware, we have not yet given up because there are some games for us to play and we just need to get good results from the remaining encounters," said the team's Vice Captain Bakari Mwamnyeto.

His counterpart for Namungo Relient Lusajo said they were satisfied with one point they pocketed on the day and are now looking forward to other matches coming on their way.

"Yanga is a big club and they played well and getting one point against them is not that bad even though our priority was to grab maximum points.

"Our focus now is on the next match against Gwambina of which, I know that it will be difficult basing on the fact that they lost their previous game and would like to do anything to emerge winners," he said.

Namungo are now placed tenth on the ladder with 36 points from 26 outings, meaning that they have to produce good results in their remaining matches to stay comfortable on the table.

In another match played on Saturday, Mtibwa Sugar snatched a 1-0 win over Tanzania Prisons courtesy of Salum Kihimbwa's 5th minute goal, which sustained until the final whistle sounded.