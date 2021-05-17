Tanzania: 'Simba Still Have Duty to Believe'

17 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

SIMBA SC Head Coach, Didier Gomes da Rosa has admitted that they were not good enough for the game against Kaizer Chiefs but they have to believe it is possible to win the return match.

The French tactician made league title the comments during the postmatch press conference where Simba suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of CAF Champions league quarterfinals battle at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs celebrated their big win with a brace from Samir Nurkovic, while Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro netted one each.

"There's no good reason to explain why we lost today (Saturday), we do not have an excuse; we were not tough enough for this kind of match. It is very important to be very aggressive particularly in the aerial duels," Gomes noted.

Through the press conference, he pinpointed that his defense was not efficient enough thus giving their opponents an opportunity to use their mistakes and scored the four goals.

"We did not play badly particularly in the first half but in the defense, we were not efficient enough," he said. He also acknowledged the performance displayed by Kaizer Chiefs shocked them, insisting that they did not underrate their opponent in a one bit.

"It was a master class display by Kaizer despite not performing well in the local league. As I said before the match, Kaizer Chiefs are a very good team, very good offensively and today (Saturday) they have recorded a clean sheet which proves they are solid. "Even with their bad situation in the league, we did not underestimate them," he said.

With confidence and hope, the French tactician expressed that he believes they have the ability to do well and overturn the deficit in the return leg. "It is a tough call but still, it is possible for us to do better and win.

"It is important to believe we can overturn the results but for the result to change in our favour, then we must also be at our very best, we must produce a good game to stand a chance."

"You need to believe in us that it is possible to win the next match, even though it is going to be very difficult but nothing is impossible," he insisted.

After the game, Simba's attacking midfielder Bernard Morrison wrote on his Instagram page that the CAF Champions league battle is not over yet and he believes they are going to astonish those who think they are have already been knocked out of the competition. "When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice.

Nothing feels better to a coward than to see a good guy fall," "When they say you can't do it, tell them to sit back and watch how you do it."

Following the humiliating defeat, Simba's Board-Chairman Mohammed Dewji tweeted 'We have lost the battle, BUT NOT the war. We will keep on fighting with our blood, sweat and tears to live another day.

He further wrote that he is going to channel more funds to strengthen Simba SC. "I was almost going to buy myself a Ferrari & a Rolls-Royce; I guess that plan is out of the window! I will have to channel more funds to Simba SC." "The club's success & growth are more important than my personal enjoyment. This is Simba!"

Read the original article on Daily News.

