South Africa: Cape Town Organisation Cooks Tons of Aknie for 90,000 People to Mark Eid Al-Fitr

analysis

Cape Town-based Nakhlistan has cooked food for more than 90,000 people in the Western Cape on the day of Eid al-Fitr. The non-profit organisation has been providing a meal for the hungry annually for the past 37 years. Covid-19 may have made the logistics more complex for the past two years, but this did not stop the distribution of meals to 77 areas in the province.

Volunteers from Nakhlistan cooked 179 pots of Aknie to feed more than 90,000 people in 77 areas on Eid al-Fitr, which fell on 14 May this year.

Helpers at the Nakhlistan Eid Cooking at Callies Rugby Field on May 13 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 1984, 2 pots of food were cooked with donations from family and friends. 37 years later Nakhlistan cooked 179 x 130lt pots of Aknie to feed over 90 000 of the less fortunate in the Western Cape, on the day of Eidul Fitr. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The organisation cooks thousands of meals on the eve of Eid al-Fitr each year to provide food to anyone and everyone who needs a meal that day. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr after the 29 or 30 days of fasting...