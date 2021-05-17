South Africa: Cape Town Organisation Cooks Tons of Aknie for 90,000 People to Mark Eid Al-Fitr

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Cape Town-based Nakhlistan has cooked food for more than 90,000 people in the Western Cape on the day of Eid al-Fitr. The non-profit organisation has been providing a meal for the hungry annually for the past 37 years. Covid-19 may have made the logistics more complex for the past two years, but this did not stop the distribution of meals to 77 areas in the province.

Volunteers from Nakhlistan cooked 179 pots of Aknie to feed more than 90,000 people in 77 areas on Eid al-Fitr, which fell on 14 May this year.

Helpers at the Nakhlistan Eid Cooking at Callies Rugby Field on May 13 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 1984, 2 pots of food were cooked with donations from family and friends. 37 years later Nakhlistan cooked 179 x 130lt pots of Aknie to feed over 90 000 of the less fortunate in the Western Cape, on the day of Eidul Fitr. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The organisation cooks thousands of meals on the eve of Eid al-Fitr each year to provide food to anyone and everyone who needs a meal that day. Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr after the 29 or 30 days of fasting...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.