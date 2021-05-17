African Values - Why the African Commission's Homophobic Stance Must Be Challenged

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tanveer Jeewa

Uganda just became the 33rd African country to criminalise same-sex sexual acts. Despite most African countries having inherited the 'unnatural offences' laws from the British Empire, French and Dutch colonial powers, Africa seems to be moving backwards, with 61% of African countries now being unsafe for the LGBTI community.

Tanveer Jeewa is a legal and communications consultant at the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). She is an LLM candidate in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, was previously a law clerk at the Constitutional Court and prior to that interned at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Yugoslavia.

Today (17 May) is International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia - a day created to draw the attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people. It is an important day, which should ideally remind us of how far we have come in ensuring the protection of the rights and lives of LGBTI people.

Yet, in May 2021, Uganda became the 33rd African country to criminalise same-sex sexual acts. Despite most African countries having inherited the "unnatural offences" laws from the British Empire, French and Dutch colonial powers during colonisation, Africa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.