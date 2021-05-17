South Africa: Not Apologising and Out of Immediate Political Options, Ace Places His Fate in Hands of Judiciary

analysis

How times change. The man who used to say that ANC members should not take their own movement to court, has taken his own movement to court last week. What are his arguments and what chance does he stand in this risky move?

On Friday it was confirmed that the suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is going to court to challenge his suspension. In his papers he makes a series of claims: that he was treated unfairly, that his attempted suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ANC has legal standing, that his own suspension was an attempt to ensure Ramaphosa wins another term as ANC leader and that it is all about politics.

However, just by lodging the challenge with the court, he is also raising the stakes in the entire game and saddling his own career with another layer of risk.

It is clear that Magashule has lost the game of politics within the ANC's national executive committee. By going in this direction he is trying to broaden the playing field, with still no evidence that he is notching political wins on the ground level. In the end, his ultimate defeat may in fact be deeper...