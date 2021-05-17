South Africa: Cricket SA's Social Justice Hearings Postponed Over Lack of Procedural Clarity

analysis

The start of Cricket South Africa's Social Justice for Nation-Building has been postponed due to a lack of clarity on the format of the proceedings.

A hearing to address alleged social injustices in cricket that was due to start in Johannesburg on Monday has been postponed because there is a lack of clarity on procedure or terms of reference.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) set up the Social Justice for Nation-Building (SJN) commission under advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza months ago, to facilitate conversations about racial injustice in the sport.

But most of the star witnesses who were set to give testimony on the first week are tainted, either in an ongoing match-fixing investigation or through poor corporate governance, undermining the credibility of the process.

The likes of former professional cricketers Thami Tsolekile and Ethy Mbhalati, who were convicted of match-fixing, were expected to appear as witnesses at the hearing.

Tsolekile was handed a 12-year ban from cricket more than four years ago for his role in fixing games in South Africa's T20 Ram Slam competition. Tsolekile, along with Pumelela Matshikwe, Mbhalati and Jean Symes were sanctioned on 8 August 2016.

Left-arm bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe was also banned in 2017 as was Proteas...