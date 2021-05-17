South Africa: Cricket SA's Social Justice Hearings Postponed Over Lack of Procedural Clarity

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The start of Cricket South Africa's Social Justice for Nation-Building has been postponed due to a lack of clarity on the format of the proceedings.

A hearing to address alleged social injustices in cricket that was due to start in Johannesburg on Monday has been postponed because there is a lack of clarity on procedure or terms of reference.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) set up the Social Justice for Nation-Building (SJN) commission under advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza months ago, to facilitate conversations about racial injustice in the sport.

But most of the star witnesses who were set to give testimony on the first week are tainted, either in an ongoing match-fixing investigation or through poor corporate governance, undermining the credibility of the process.

The likes of former professional cricketers Thami Tsolekile and Ethy Mbhalati, who were convicted of match-fixing, were expected to appear as witnesses at the hearing.

Tsolekile was handed a 12-year ban from cricket more than four years ago for his role in fixing games in South Africa's T20 Ram Slam competition. Tsolekile, along with Pumelela Matshikwe, Mbhalati and Jean Symes were sanctioned on 8 August 2016.

Left-arm bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe was also banned in 2017 as was Proteas...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.