South Africa: Mixed Bag of Results for South Africans in CAF Competitions

analysis

South Africa is well-represented in this season's Confederation of African Football club competitions, with Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane in the Champions League, while Orlando Pirates are in the Confederation Cup.

In a South African-dominated CAF Champions quarterfinals stage, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane's monster, which he claimed to have created in his eight years at Mamelodi Sundowns, didn't come back to bite him in the back, yet.

"Sundowns is a good team, I created a monster and it's coming to bite me but it's okay that's football; I saw Pep [Guardiola] playing against [his former team] Barcelona when he was at Bayern and he lost to Barcelona -- I hope I don't lose to Sundowns," Mosimane had said in the lead-up to the game.

Fortunately for Mosimane and his Red Devils, they were able to tame the monster and take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of the contest.

Goals from Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo handed the Egyptian giants an advantage before they come to South Africa in a week. Crucially, they managed to halt the free-scoring South African side from netting what would have...