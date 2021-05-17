South Africa: 'In the Trenches' - Why Former Government Spokesperson Themba Maseko Said 'No' to State Capture - and Paid the Price

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

From his days as a student activist, high-ranking whistle-blower Themba Maseko has been loyal to the ANC. But when the Zuma-led government undermined the principles of the Struggle, Maseko put his foot down.

Former CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Themba Maseko, joins a growing list of whistle-blowers who have come forward to expose the misdeeds of State Capture.

Maseko had a front-row seat to major developments in South Africa since the 1970s. Beginning as a student activist, he witnessed the horrors of the Soweto Uprising which ended in apartheid police firing live ammunition at schoolchildren. Many years later, Maseko found himself in the upper echelons of government as the director-general of the department of public works and, subsequently, spokesperson for the government.

In 2019 he appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry where he detailed his refusal to comply with the Guptas' wishes that he divert the government's entire advertising budget to The New Age newspaper. He was booted out of his position shortly after, in January 2011.

His new book, "For My Country: Why I blew the whistle on Zuma and the Guptas", lays bare the personal and professional cost...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

