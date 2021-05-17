South Africa: 'Ethical Lapses' By Insure Group Managers CEO Now Linked to VBS Investigation

16 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

Insure Group Managers CEO Charl Cilliers failed to disclose he was debarred from the financial industry when asked by accountancy body Saica to explain suspicious VBS Mutual Bank money flows. This omission itself may raise questions around issues of honesty and integrity.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In December 2020, chartered accountant Charl Cilliers answered questions from the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) to explain his inclusion in the investigative report of Advocate Terry Motau about the fraud at VBS Mutual Bank.

Cilliers, the CEO of financial intermediary Insure Group Managers, was key in acquiring a R250-million facility at VBS. Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys had found that this R250-million was a fictitious amount allocated to Cilliers' Insure Group Managers for the benefit of this business, and claimed that Cilliers personally received a further R12.6-million in "gratuitous payments" from the bank. Scorpio found no evidence that Cilliers knew about the R250-million scam and he has convinced Saica that the payments worth R12.6-million were legitimate and supported by valid invoices and actual work done.

What Cilliers completely omitted, though, was to disclose that just four months before his Saica hearing,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.