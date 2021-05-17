South Africa: 'Ethical Lapses' By Insure Group Managers CEO Now Linked to VBS Investigation

analysis

Insure Group Managers CEO Charl Cilliers failed to disclose he was debarred from the financial industry when asked by accountancy body Saica to explain suspicious VBS Mutual Bank money flows. This omission itself may raise questions around issues of honesty and integrity.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In December 2020, chartered accountant Charl Cilliers answered questions from the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) to explain his inclusion in the investigative report of Advocate Terry Motau about the fraud at VBS Mutual Bank.

Cilliers, the CEO of financial intermediary Insure Group Managers, was key in acquiring a R250-million facility at VBS. Motau and law firm Werksmans Attorneys had found that this R250-million was a fictitious amount allocated to Cilliers' Insure Group Managers for the benefit of this business, and claimed that Cilliers personally received a further R12.6-million in "gratuitous payments" from the bank. Scorpio found no evidence that Cilliers knew about the R250-million scam and he has convinced Saica that the payments worth R12.6-million were legitimate and supported by valid invoices and actual work done.

What Cilliers completely omitted, though, was to disclose that just four months before his Saica hearing,...