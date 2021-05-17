Tanzania: Pundits Commend New RCs Lineup

COMMENTATORS have termed recent appointments of new Regional Commissioners (RCs) and heads of some government institutions by President Samia Suluhu Hassan as 'performance-oriented'.

On Saturday, President Samia announced new appointments of 26 RCs in an appointment that has also seen changes in some government institutions, including the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Statement released yesterday by the Presidential Directorate of Communication informed over the changes in dates of swearing in of the new appointees.

The statement said the President would swear in the new RCs and heads of institutions on Wednesday from 10am, instead of Tomorrow as initially scheduled.

With that note, the President will swear in new judges of the Court of Appeal and the High Court Today at 3pm.

University of Dodoma (UDOM) lecturer Dr Paul Loisulie opinioned that her recent appointments the Head of State has proven that she was really for performance.

"The President has looked at performance of a particular person and allocated him or her to more sensitive and higher position," Dr Loisulie stated during an interview with the Daily News yesterday.

Dr Loisulie further argued that the new appointments also considered having people with integrity to hold key portfolio, for instance the appointment of Commissioner of Police (CP) Salum Hamduni as new Director General of the PCCB.

"I believe that reshuffling them would trigger more efficiency in the government," he said.

He pointed out that appointing Ms Queen Sendinda, who was Presidential candidate from opposition party in the previous 2020 General Election, was indication that Ms Samia was seeking political reconciliation for the national interest.

However, he had view that for the Sixth President to make new appointments was to change people's mind that they are now in a new era.

On his part, Dr Richard Mbunda from the University of Dar es Salaam, viewed that President's appointments based on her stance to strengthen foreign relations and get rid of baseless court cases.

"She is seemingly put people who would advocate her philosophy and government's direction," stated Dr Mbunda, noting however that appointing leaders in different portfolio was to exercise presidential powers and have influence in those areas.

He commended the appointment of Ms Sendiga, saying her political performance earned her mileage.

Dr Malima Zacharia, also a lecturer at the UDSM, commented that the President surprised even those whom she retained, but reshuffled to serve the new government.

Dr Zacharia also said the President has shown wisdom of retaining most of them because dropping them could be translated that she was not part of selecting them during the Fifth Phase Government when she was the Vice President.

"An act of shifting them to other work stations is good for efficiency and would make them work hard," Dr Zacharia said, and commended the President for appointing Makongoro Nyerere as new RC for Manyara, saying that was a good gesture for the family of first President Julius Nyerere.

In the new appointments, the President named Sylvester Mwakitalu as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), replacing Mr Biswalo Mganga who was early this week appointed a High Court judge by the President.

Other institutions that have seen changes from the appointment include the Parliament of Tanzania, the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, National Service, as well as the Dar es Salaam Rapid Bus Transit (DART).

While appointing ten new faces in the RC's lineup, the head of state has also relocated 14 others and retained two others to their current work stations and dropping seven others on different reasons, including retirement from public service.

Those who have retired include Godfrey Zambi, who was the Regional Commissioner for Lindi, Brig Gen Nichodemus Mwangela (Songwe), Loata Erasto Ole Sanare (Morogoro), Dr Rehema Nchimbi (Singida), Anna Mghwira (Kilimanjaro), Joachim Wangabo (Rukwa), Evarist Ndikilo (Coast Region) as well as Idd Kimanta (Arusha).

A statehouse statement has it that the outgoing Mtwara RC, Gelasius Byakanwa will be assigned other duties, and same applies to the PCCB Director General, Brig Gen John Mbungo and the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DDPP) Mr Edson Makallo who has been replaced with Mr Joseph Pande.

The list of new RCs and their work stations in brackets are Maj Gen Charles Mbuge (Kagera) Brig Gen Wilbert Ibuge (Ruvuma), Stephen Kagaigai (Kilimanjaro), Makongoro Nyerere (Manyara), Amos Makala (Dar es Salaam), David Kafulila (Arusha), Rosemary Senyaule (Geita) and Queen Sendiga (Iringa), Mwananvua Mrindoko (Katavi) and Omar Mgumba (Songwe).