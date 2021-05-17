Tanzanian President Samia Names New DPP, Drops Anti-Graft Boss

17 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Saturday named Sylvester Anthony Mwakitalu as the country's new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This was announced in her latest appointments which also touched other key national installations.

Mr Mwakitalu replaces former DPP Biswalo Mganga, who was appointed as a high court judge by the president early last week.

In Saturday's appointment, Joseph Pande was named the new Deputy DPP, taking over from Edson Athanas Makallo, who is set to be given another assignment.

Mixed fortunes

The president also appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Salum Rashid Hamdun as the new head of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), taking over from Brigadier General John Mbungo.

President Suluhu promoted Mr Salum Rashid Hamdun, who was a former Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Ilala, to the rank of commissioner of police. He will be sworn in on May 18 at State House, Dar es Salaam.

Also on the list of Saturday's appointees is former Tanzania Revenue Authority commissioner Edwin Mhede, who has been appointed the new head of the Dar Rapid Transit Agency, replacing Mr John Nguya.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Blow for Kenyan Leaders as Bid to Change Constitution Flops
Malaba No Longer Zimbabwe's Chief Justice, High Court Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.