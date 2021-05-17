Tanzanian President Samia Names New DPP, Drops Anti-Graft Boss

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Saturday named Sylvester Anthony Mwakitalu as the country's new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This was announced in her latest appointments which also touched other key national installations.

Mr Mwakitalu replaces former DPP Biswalo Mganga, who was appointed as a high court judge by the president early last week.

In Saturday's appointment, Joseph Pande was named the new Deputy DPP, taking over from Edson Athanas Makallo, who is set to be given another assignment.

Mixed fortunes

The president also appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Salum Rashid Hamdun as the new head of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), taking over from Brigadier General John Mbungo.

President Suluhu promoted Mr Salum Rashid Hamdun, who was a former Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Ilala, to the rank of commissioner of police. He will be sworn in on May 18 at State House, Dar es Salaam.

Also on the list of Saturday's appointees is former Tanzania Revenue Authority commissioner Edwin Mhede, who has been appointed the new head of the Dar Rapid Transit Agency, replacing Mr John Nguya.